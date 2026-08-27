Cardoso says referees are targeting Sundowns players

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Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso reacts during 2026 MTN8 semifinal first-leg match against Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on August 23 2026. Picture:

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says his players are being unfairly targeted by referees, claiming they have been receiving unnecessary cautions since last season.

Cardoso said he was not happy seeing his players continuing to get yellow cards despite playing positive football and dominating possession.

The Portuguese international was speaking after his side thumped AmaZulu 5-2 in a league match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday. Goals from Teboho Mokoena, Tashreeq Matthews, Bennet Mokoena and a brace by Brayan León gave them an emphatic victory.

“I’m not happy seeing my players seeing so many yellow cards. It’s important that we understand that we have already got, in six matches, 15 yellow cards — a team like Sundowns that dominates match after match. Go see the stats and ball possession,” Cardoso told reporters at the post-match press conference.

“We finish with four yellow cards, AmaZulu with one. Against Golden Arrows, we had three, they had one. We played Marumo [Gallants], one yellow card, Marumo with zero. [Kaizer] Chiefs four-four, Polokwane two-two, but Polokwane should have had three yellow cards.

“Last season we had 53 yellow cards, Pirates had 28; we had four red cards, Pirates had zero red cards.

“The yellow cards put players out as we go through the season and these matches will speak for the championship.

“I speak [to] the referees: pay attention in the way you are targeting my players because it’s too easy to target them. When I received my yellow card, I said it’s too easy to target my players.

“We play positive football, with respect. Just understand the role and the way we respect football. We’re not a bad team or bullies on the pitch; we want to play the game.

“Let’s hope this situation can be corrected because the yellow cards will take players out [suspended] in future.”

As Sundowns shift their focus to the MTN8 semifinal return leg against Golden Arrows, where they will look to overturn the 1-0 defeat from the first leg, Cardoso said they would have to build on their impressive performance against Usuthu.

“There was a loss in one match; let’s see if we are capable enough to go to Arrows and make it happen,” he said. “Arrows, how many goals have they conceded now? Nothing. They are doing well, they will test us.

“There is a lot to do, and whatever happens at the weekend, consistency will speak for us.”

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