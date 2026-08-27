WATCH | ‘Apartheid legacy in our brains’: McKenzie slams Safa offering Mosimane less than Broos

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Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on the protracted negotiations between the South African Football Association (Safa) and Pitso Mosimane over the Bafana Bafana coaching job.

McKenzie slammed the smaller remuneration package offered to Mosimane than was paid to predecessor Hugo Broos as stemming from an “apartheid legacy”.

The minister said he has scheduled a meeting with Safa president Danny Jordaan over the ruling body not yet implementing the video-assisted referee (VAR) system in the Betway Premiership and second-tier Motsepe Foundation Championship — despite Safa receiving money from the department of sport for that purpose.

McKenzie was speaking on the sidelines of the memorial service in Mdantsane, KuGompo City, for Zolani Tete on Wednesday. The South African boxing legend was murdered outside his Mdantsane home by gunmen on Friday.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie says 'apartheid legacy in our brains' behind Safa offering Mosimane less than Broos, and Jordaan must explain why VAR not implemented

Video: Supplied@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/LyKoneg4Qr — Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) August 27, 2026

Mosimane has reportedly been offered a R10m annual package to replace Belgian Broos, who took charge of the team for five years until steering Bafana to the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup in North America last month, then retiring.

It emerged in Safa’s hearing in front of parliament’s sports portfolio committee on Tuesday Broos earned R16.8m, excluding a car, driver and accommodation also being paid.

“Look, you see, the problem with us sometimes [is] apartheid has done big damage to us — more damage than you can even imagine,” McKenzie said.

“That you want Pitso to justify a bigger salary and you just offered another man, who does the same job as Pitso, much more, it is that apartheid legacy in our brains to value a black man less than a white man.

“Pitso must be paid what Hugo Broos has been paid. We must not compare Pitso to some of the coaches in the Motsepe League. Pitso has won trophies, Pitso has built a name and Pitso is our product.”

As far as VAR is concerned, whether they [Safa] like it or not, VAR must be in our league. — Gayton McKenzie

McKenzie also addressed the thorny issue of VAR.

The department of sport transferred R20m to Safa for the implementation of VAR in May.

Safa finance committee chair Mxolisi Sibam said in a NEC meeting in May the association was targeting the start of the 2026-27 Premier Soccer League season for VAR implementation, but that ambition has not been met.

Safa were grilled on the matter of the apparent stalling of plans by parliament this week, in a hearing where Jordaan was conspicuous by his absence.

The fact that he wasn’t there [in parliament] yesterday [on Tuesday] — he must come and give his reasons. I was there — Gayton McKenzie on Danny Jordaan

“As far as VAR is concerned, whether they [Safa] like it or not, VAR must be in our league,” McKenzie said.

“I have given them the money, I have spoken to Danny Jordaan this [Wednesday] morning, we are meeting this weekend. And I said to him, ‘President of Safa, you want VAR.’

“He agreed with me. So VAR will be there. We will have VAR in our leagues.

“The fact that he wasn’t there [in parliament] yesterday [on Tuesday] — he must come and give his reasons. I was there.

“But VAR will be in our leagues.”

Last week McKenzie said he had written to Safa giving the association 21 days to return R13m allocated directly for VAR.

TimesLIVE