Chelsea beat Brighton to continue bright start under Alonso

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Chelsea's Joao Pedro (R) in action during the English Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion, in London, Britain, 30 August 2026.

Chelsea’s entertaining start to life under new manager Xavi Alonso continued with a 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

An early goal by Romeo Lavia and efforts by Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro put them 3-0 up after 32 minutes but the visitors hit back through Malick Yalcouye and a Joao Pedro own goal.

Cole Palmer settled home nerves, though, with a clinical finish, only for Pascal Gross to head a third for Brighton deep in stoppage time.

Chelsea have two wins out of two, scoring seven goals and conceding five in those victories.

Brentford looked on course to join Chelsea on six points as they led through Kevin Schade’s fine finish at Leeds United but Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a second-half equaliser.

Sunderland gathered their first points of the season as Wilson Isidor scored in a 1-0 home win against Fulham.

Manchester United will try to get their first points of the season at home to Ipswich Town later on Sunday.

Reuters