Downs to face Bucs in dream cup final

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Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns (c) celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 26 August 2026.

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The MTN8 has delivered the cup final that everyone was hoping for.

This came after Mamelodi Sundowns edged Golden Arrows 3-2 in the second leg of the semifinal here on Sunday, setting up a mouthwatering final against Orlando Pirates, with the date and venue still to be announced by the league.

The match finished 3-3 on aggregate, and Masandawana progressed through away goals after scoring three to Arrows’ one in last week’s first leg. Pirates made it to the final after beating Sekhukhune United 4-0 on aggregate.

Masandawana dominated the second leg, and their quality proved the difference as Cassius Mailula, Marcelo Allende and substitute Antonio Van Wyk scored to hand them the away win, while Junior Dion and Philani Khumalo netted for Arrows.

Coach Miguel Cardoso brought his strongest Downs line-up, with Mailula and Brayan Leon leading the attack alongside Siyanda Ndlovu, Allende and Tashreeq Matthews.

Abafana Bes’thende, who came into this match having not conceded in six matches across all competitions, made four changes from the team that won 1-0 in Pretoria.

Goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa came in for Eduard Maova, while Ntandoyenkosi Mabaso replaced Nqobeko Dlamini, and Ronaldo van Neel came in for Sabelo Sithole.

As expected, Arrows sat back and allowed Sundowns to have possession while they hoped to catch them on the counterattack.

Sundowns remained patient and had few opportunities earlier on to break the ice. However, it took a moment of brilliance to break the Arrows’ low block after an excellent interchange between Ndlovu and Allende to find Mailula, who slotted home at the half-hour mark. That goal was the first Arrows conceded this season.

Sundowns continued where they left off in the first half and thought they had got a second goal when Khulumani Ndamane scored after the interval, but the officials disallowed it, ruling he had handled the ball.

Arrows found the equaliser in the 70th minute when Junior Dion slotted home with a tap-in after he connected from Van Neel’s cross, but Sundowns restored their lead through Allende before Van Wyk made it three deep in the second half. But Arrows were not ready to go down without a fight, as Philani Khumalo scored in injury time. Arrows celebrated the goal thinking they had gone through but coach Dladla ordered his players to restart the match as Downs were ahead on the away goals rule.

Sowetan