Masehe finds positives from losing to Bucs three times in a row

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Sekhukhune United assistant coach Paulus Masehe feels there are positives they can take from the three games they played against Orlando Pirates in a space of seven days, although they lost all of them.

Pirates thumped Sekhukhune 3-0 in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, having beaten them 2-0 in the league at the same venue four days earlier. Bucs won the first leg 1-0 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium the previous Saturday.

“The aspect that I think we did well from the first match against Pirates in the first leg [of the MTN8] is how we controlled possession of the ball and how we penetrated them and created some chances although they weren’t that many,” Masehe explained.

“In the league game we created a lot of chances ... even today (Saturday) it was evident in the second half that we did much better. We created a lot of chances and we also had to take the risk of committing numbers forward.”

Thapelo Mokobodi, Ghampani Lungu and Kamogelo Sebelebele were on target for the Sea Robbers, who have now reached the MTN8 final five times in a row, having won the competition four times on the trot as well.

Sowetan