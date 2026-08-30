Ouaddou not surprised by the potential of youngsters Padime and Masilela

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Orlando Pirates' Kamogelo Sebelebele and Oageng Phiri of Sekhukhune United during the MTN8 second-leg semifinal match at Orlando Amistel Stadium in Soweto. Picture:

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has heaped praise on the club’s two youngsters Mpho Padime and Simphiwe Masilela, saying the duo’s rise isn’t surprising.

Padime and Masilela were introduced for Ghampani Lungu and Simphiwe Selepe in the 83rd and 74th minutes, respectively, when Pirates crushed Sekhukhune United 3-0 in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Bucs won 4-0 on aggregate to reach their fifth successive Wafa Wafa final, having won this competition four times in a row. Thapelo Mokobodi, Lungu and Kamogelo Sebelebele were on target, with Yanela Mbuthuma providing two assists for Mokobodi and Lungu.

“Not only him [Padime]. I think we can include Masilela in that talk [of youngsters holding their own]. Well done to both of them. Pirates is a club that gives youngsters a chance. It’s not the first year [that Bucs give youngsters a chance], and we continue the process,” Ouaddou said.

So, I am not surprised by the potential, but now they must keep working, stay humble, and be coachable. It’s only the start; a football career is a minimum of 10 years,. — Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

“Everyone can see they [Padime and Masilela] have great potential. I saw the potential when they came to start training on June 24 [after the off-season], but even last season when I watched some DDC games, I asked Roscoe [Krieling, DDC coach] and Mxolisi [Mngomezulu, who’s a scout at the club] that I wanted to see them more in training.”

Ouaddou is not surprised by the duo’s potential, warning them against resting on their laurels after showing flashes of brilliance. Padime, 19, was making his debut on the day, while the 22-year-old Masilela had already featured in a number of games for Bucs this season.

“So, I am not surprised by the potential, but now they must keep working, stay humble, and be coachable. It’s only the start; a football career is a minimum of 10 years,” Ouaddou said.

“I will give them game time when I have to, but they still have to work and be professional because in football you can be high now but you can fall very quickly.”

Padime and Masilela are expected to play a role when Pirates face Kruger United in the league at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).

Sowetan