New Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane calm and collected at his first press conference

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Calmer, wiser and vastly experienced. This is the much-improved and Pro Max version of Pitso Mosimane that the South African Football Association (Safa) has gotten as the new Bafana Bafana coach to replace Hugo Broos.

In the first press conference of his second return to Safa House, Mosimane was measured as he spoke about his plans to take South Africa to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and the World Cup.

Testament to his level of maturity, he declined to react to nasty things that Hugo Broos said about him in an interview in Belgium recently where he doubted his capabilities.

Broos said Safa would be taking steps backwards if they appointed Mosimane to the hot seat because he was likely to be influenced by outside forces, such as player agents.

Wearing a dark suit and flanked by Safa president Danny Jordaan, chief executive Lydia Monyepao and vice-president Linda Zwane, he thanked Broos for laying a solid foundation.

WATCH | New Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane says they are going to use a psychologist for players to deal with the loss of Jayden Adams. pic.twitter.com/IeBfFOqiFW — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) September 1, 2026

Bafana were transformed from no-hopers to contenders during the five years under Broos, who left a team with a good balance of experience and youth.

That mixture is going to benefit Bafana during the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, where they meet tricky Guinea and Eritrea at the end of the month.

“I have recognised and praised coach Broos for what he has done for the national team,” said Mosimane.

“He laid a good foundation for us and he has done exceptionally well. I am not only saying this today, but I said it even before the 2026 Fifa World Cup. He has put a good foundation for me and I appreciate the work he has done and everybody he worked with.”

Some of the key players that emerged during Broos’s tenure are Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster.

Some of the emerging players are Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Olwethu Makhanya, Tylon Smith, Shandre Campbell, Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota.

Mosimane said he will not make wholesale changes to Broos’s team.

“I am not carrying the biggest broom to sweep because we have a good foundation from the team that went to the 2026 Fifa World Cup. There are about four to five players out with injuries and I am sure you know the names of those players who are not going to be available.

WATCH | The South African Football Association has appointed Pitso Mosimane as head coach. Link in comments. pic.twitter.com/iFMHxUZmE5 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) September 1, 2026

“We need to replace them and there is no time. We have to replace those players who are out with injuries. At the same time, there is emerging talent doing exceptionally well abroad and we know about them and we are looking into that.”

Bafana must start well against Guinea and Eritrea.

“The main focus is the two qualifiers and we also have a friendly game to give opportunities to players who were not given a chance in the past. We have players like Samukele Kabini who were never given enough chance to play and are part of the team that went to the World Cup.

“We also have experienced players that we know must lead us to Afcon qualification. In the process we will give opportunities to other players. Fortunately there is a friendly game behind the two qualifiers.

“Hopefully we will see those players playing. There are others who were not called up, but they raised their hands at their clubs internationally and they play at a good level.”

Mosimane is ready to roll with the punches.

“The main focus is for Bafana to qualify for Afcon and go back to the World Cup. Football is a game of opinions and criticism is important because it makes us not to be comfortable and sit on our laurels or comfort zones. For me, criticism fuels me a lot.”

Mosimane plans to work with trusted lieutenants in fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba, but he is not retaining Helman Mkhalele, who was assistant to Broos.

“Every coach has his own technical team and I always want to refer to practical examples. I will tell you about coach Carlo Ancelotti, who always takes his son with him and they have won lots of trophies together.

“If I had my son next to me in South Africa, you will be talking about nepotism. Ancelotti and his son have trophies and they work well together. The world is not looking at the fact that Ancelotti is working with his son.

“They are focusing on the work they are doing. I have people who have been to four Fifa World Cups and they understand the way I work. We work differently and they support me.”