Man City sweat to keep clean record

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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca speaks with Rayan Cherki at fulltime after the Premier League match against Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on August 23 2026.

Manchester City scrambled a 1-0 Premier League victory over promoted Coventry City yesterday that maintained their 100% record but showed Enzo Maresca’s side are a work in progress after completing their £450m (R9.7bn) rebuild.

A third successive win was sealed in familiar fashion by Erling Haaland, with a little help from British-record-equalling signing Enzo Fernandez on his debut but City were made to sweat by a Coventry side still seeking a first point.

Elswhere, Crystal Palace earned their first league victory of the campaign as they twice came from a goal down to prevail 3-2 at Fulham, while four other games ended all square.

Newcastle United recovered from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at home to Bournemouth, who scored first for the third game in a row but are still without a victory.

Tottenham Hotspur picked up their first point of the season but failed to have a shot on target in a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest, who had a goal ruled out by VAR for hand ball.

Brighton & Hove Albion drew 1-1 at home to Leeds United, Brentford versus Sunderland also finished 1-1, while promoted Hull City held visitors Aston Villa to a 0-0 draw.

I really liked today for different reasons. First half we could have scored one or two more but we worked together to win so I am happy — Enzo Maresca, Manchester City coach

After Manchester City’s eye-watering splurge continued until Tuesday with the arrival of Argentina midfielder Fernandez from Chelsea and Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, Coventry may have feared the worst at The Etihad Stadium.

Maresca handed debuts to Fernandez and fellow deadline-day signing Ndiaye, while midfielder Elliott Anderson, whose club-record £115m arrival was surpassed by Fernandez, was also in the starting lineup.

Fernandez played a key role in Haaland’s 26th-minute opener, sliding a pass through for Antoine Semenyo, whose cross the Norway striker headed in. Haaland’s strike was his 300th goal in all competitions in his top-flight club career.

Haaland also had a goal ruled out but it was Coventry who finished strongly and an equaliser would not have flattered Frank Lampard’s side, who forced City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into a string of saves.

City completed 803 passes to Coventry’s 217 but there was some relief at the final whistle, although Maresca was happy enough with the nature of the performance. “I really liked today for different reasons. First half we could have scored one or two more but we worked together to win so I am happy,” he said.

City lead the table with nine points.

Reuters