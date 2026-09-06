Arsenal pass Chelsea test in style with comeback win

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Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard celebrates with teammates after he scored their third goal against Coventry City.

Arsenal passed their biggest test so far in the defence of their Premier League title in style as they hit back from conceding inside two minutes to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday.

Morgan Rogers volleyed the visitors ahead after 77 seconds but Arsenal’s response was emphatic with Kai Havertz equalising after 25 minutes and Martin Odegaard finishing off a flowing move shortly after the break for the decisive goal.

Chelsea were never out of contention in an absorbing high-octane duel and substitute Estevao was denied a late equaliser by a superb save from David Raya.

Victory left Arsenal level at the top with Manchester City with both sides on a maximum nine points after three games.

Chelsea’s first dropped points left them on six.

Reuters