Chiefs stay in title hunt with 3-2 victory

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Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Vincent Pule of Siwelele FC during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele FC at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on September 6 2026. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/

Kaizer Chiefs turned up the heat against Siwelele, beating them 3-2 on a rainy and cold Sunday evening at a packed Dobsonville Stadium to stay in touch with the chasing pack in the championship — Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Powered by thousands of their energetic supporters who braved the inclement weather, Chiefs were on the front foot from the start as Lebohang Maboe and Siphesihle Ndlovu bossed the midfield, getting the better of Siwelele’s duo in the engine room — Shandrack Kobedi and Relebohile Makhuoane. Ndlovu and Maboe won most duels and proved crucial in launching attacks for the hosts in the first half.

In fact, it was one way traffic as Siwelele hardly made entries into the Chiefs box, while the Soweto giants found it easy to penetrate the visitors’ defence. Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala were instrumental in Chiefs’ direct penetration, while Pule Mmodi and Dillan Solomons also had their fair share of impact on the flanks.

Chiefs’ determination finally paid off in the 30th minute when Vilakazi chipped the on-rushing Siwelele goalkeeper Samkelo Xulu to break the deadlock after being nicely teed up by Maboe.

Chiefs continued to be a better side even in the second half, hence it was no surprise to see them doubling their lead via Wandile Duba, who splendidly back-heeled a Goal of the Season contender to beat Xulu in the 65th minute.

Siwelele pulled one back via Aphiwe Baliti three minutes later. Chiefs restored their two-goal advantage when Faiz Abraham’s free-kick deflected off keeper Xulu in the 77th minute. However, Siwelele scored their second goal in injury time through Hamza Issah.

Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz kept faith in goalkeeper Brandon Petersen by letting him keep his place in the starting XI, despite a series of errors in recent matches.

The Amakhosi mentor also persisted with his formation of three centre-backs in Zitha Kwinika, Thabo Moloisane and Inacio Miguel, having also deployed it in the past two games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay.

Conversely, Siwelele’s tactician Lehlohonolo Seema made a few changes to the starting list that drew 1-all against Chippa United at home nearly a fortnight ago.

Thabiso Sesane and Blessing Thulo replacing Njabulo Ngcobo and Grant Margeman were some of the changes Seema made to the previous starting line-up.