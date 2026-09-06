President Infantino will seek re-election in March, Fifa says

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Fifa president Gianni Infantino remains committed to standing for re-election amid renewed opposition to his candidacy after a botched plan to sell a stake in Fifa competitions to private investors, a spokesperson for the global soccer body said on Sunday.

Infantino, who had previously announced that he would seek a fourth term in March next year, has faced calls to resign from Uefa, the AFC and Concacaf, after his plan to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup and other Fifa events was scrapped amid widespread backlash in July.

But the 56-year-old retains support from the African and South American confederations.

“The Fifa president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election,” a Fifa spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement came after Infantino remained tight-lipped when asked whether he regretted the turbulent last six weeks while attending the U-20 World Cup in Poland on Saturday.

“There will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this,” Infantino had said.

No one has formally announced a candidacy to challenge Infantino in next year’s election.

Reuters