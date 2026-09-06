Sundowns leave it late to sink Arrows and move to top of table

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Siyanda Ndlovu of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 match between Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on September 6 2026. Picture:

Mamelodi Sundowns left it late as they scored late in the match to beat Golden Arrows 2-1 in their league match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday to move three points clear at the top.

With the match seemingly heading for a draw, Teboho Mokoena scored the winner late in the second half to give Sundowns all three points and see them move to first on the log table.

Masandawana knew a victory would see them move three points clear of Orlando Pirates, who were playing a CAF Champions League first preliminary round match on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides met seven days ago at the same venue in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals, with both coaches going with the same line-ups for the league encounter.

Sundowns started the brighter of the two with Arrows happy to sit back and absorb pressure while hoping to catch them on a counter. That decision backfired as Sundowns’ early domination saw them open the scoring in the 14th minute.

Siyanda Ndlovu opened his account with a clinical finish inside the box against his former side after poor defence by Arrows. Arrows struggled going forward as Sundowns were in control.

Despite being dominated, Arrows did have few chances in the end of the first half but failed to take them as Masandawana went into the interval with a slender lead.

Abafana Bes’thende were better in the second half and put Sundowns under pressure as they searched for the equaliser.

Arrows’ pressure finally paid off as Junior Dion found the equaliser 15 minutes from time after he was picked up by Thokozani Khumalo to make it 1-1. With momentum on their side, Arrows had the opportunity to take a lead but poor decision-making in the final third was the difference. They were made to rue those missed opportunities as Mokoena restored Sundowns’ lead three minutes from time with a spectacular goal just outside the box after he was given space to take a shot. That goal was enough to see Sundowns register a victory.

Meanwhile, a few minutes before the game, Masandawana announced the signing of Deano van Rooyen on a free transfer. The 29-year-old left Pirates last month after both parties agreed to mutually part ways and has now joined the Brazilians.

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