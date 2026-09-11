EXPLAINER | All you need to know about Safa’s elective congress on Saturday

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Safa president Danny Jordaan, left, will be fighting for his position during the association's elective congress at Midrand's Vodacom World Dome on Saturday. Picture:

As Sandile Zungu and Danny Jordaan go head-to-head in their battle for the Safa presidency on Saturday, this is how the congress should unfold at Midrand’s Vodacom World Dome:

The congress will start with a national executive meeting on Friday. Its duties will include deciding which office bearer will be designated to cast the deciding vote should the presidential vote end in a tie.

Regional delegates will join proceedings on Saturday for the elective congress.

To be elected president, the candidate will need to win by a majority of 50% plus one. Votes are pooled from:

52 Safa regions, which are allocated four votes each;

41 national executive committee (NEC) members, minus expelled members;

10 associate members; and

six from the PSL, which can only vote for the vice-president.

Some regions like Fezile Dabi, Amajuba, Bojanala, Namakwa and ZF Mgcawu are yet to finalise their delegations.

Safa has planned to invite the parents of Jayden Adams to the elective congress, where a plaque will be presented in his memory, providing an opportunity for the association to honour and remember him

As part of the conclusion of the current term of office, all NEC members will be presented with certificates of appreciation recognising the collective work, contribution and achievements of the leadership during the term.

Safa has planned to invite the parents of Jayden Adams to the elective congress, where a plaque will be presented in his memory, providing an opportunity for the association to honour and remember him.

The elections will be presided over by the chairperson of the governance committee Victor Mogajane.

Each delegate will receive a Bafana Bafana yellow jersey, trolley bag, watch and diary, while NEC members will also receive a yellow Bafana anthem jacket.

The first person to be elected will be the president, using the following voting process:

Should only one nomination be received, the candidate will be declared duly elected.

In the case where there is more than one candidate for this position, a 50%-plus-one majority vote will be required in the first ballot.

If no candidate obtains a 50%-plus-one majority in the first ballot, a second ballot will be held. The candidate who receives the most votes will be elected.

In the event of a tie in the second ballot, the outgoing president (unless he/she is a candidate or is not able to do so for any other reason) or an outgoing officer bearer nominated for this purpose by the outgoing Safa NEC shall have the casting vote in addition to his/her deliberative vote.

Sowetan