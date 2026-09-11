POLL | Do you think Zungu will unseat Jordaan as Safa president?

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The battle for the Safa presidency has sparked heated debate over who will lead South African football into its next chapter.

Incumbent president Danny Jordaan is being challenged by AmaZulu FC chairperson and business tycoon Sandile Zungu on Saturday, when delegates will cast their votes for the organisation’s next leader.

Jordaan, 75, has led Safa since 2013 and is seeking a fourth term.

Zungu, 59, has centred his campaign on good governance, an area where Jordaan’s administration has frequently faced criticism.

While the outcome remains difficult to predict, stakeholders are caught between a push for fresh governance and a desire for continuity.

Jordaan’s supporters argue that his experience and achievements, such as Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, count in his favour.

Despite ongoing legal battles, Jordaan retains strong backing from the regions and the national executive committee, both of which are crucial to the voting process.

Zungu has promised to transform South African football by restoring integrity, boosting grassroots development, and prioritising women’s and school sports.

His supporters are confident he will bring much-needed stability and ethical leadership to the federation.

“We will win these elections,” Zungu said. “We’ve done a lot of work above ground, and we’ve done a lot of work underground.”

TimesLIVE