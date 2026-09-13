Ouaddou threatens to quit Pirates if players continue to ‘showboat’

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Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal during the Caf Champions League 2026/2027 preliminary round second leg match between Orlando Pirates and La Cure Waves SC at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on September 12. Picture:

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has threatened to leave the club if his players continue to “showboat” instead of scoring more goals.

Ouaddou wasn’t happy with how his players carried themselves in the second half of Saturday’s Caf Champions League first preliminary round second leg against La Cure Waves of Mauritius at Orlando Amstel Arena, accusing them of not being serious despite winning the game 3-1 to advance to the second preliminary phase.

“I wasn’t really happy about the second half. We dropped in terms of the rhythm. It wasn’t the rhythm I was expecting in the second half. Yes, we had more control, but we didn’t manage to score. We could have easily scored maybe three of four more goals,” Ouaddou said.

“I repeat it, I repeated it last season, and I will repeat it again. The rhythm dropped when we started not to be serious and started showboating.

“We have to understand that if we want to win the Champions League, if we want to be ambitious, to go far, we really need to understand that football is about going forward and scoring goals.”

Many would feel Ouaddou is blowing the whole thing out of proportion, as there was hardly showboating apart from a few moments where players such as Neo Rapoo and Simphiwe Masilela slowed the tempo of the game.

“To win the Champions League, we have the ambition to win the Champions League; we don’t have to hide it. We must stop these things [showboating] because it doesn’t help the team. It serves nobody but the ego of the player who’s doing it,” Ouaddou said.

“It doesn’t help our team. As a coach I want goals, goals, goals, and that’s it. I can’t be satisfied to win 3-1. If my players are satisfied with three goals, I think we are lacking ambition and we can’t go far. The moment I accept this showboating, I’ll pack my luggage and stop training.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has threatened to leave the club if his players continue to showboat instead of scoring more goals. Download our App, follow our WhatsApp channel and join the conversation.

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/VjEomHtyQO — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 13, 2026

“If they want to continue to do this, please [do it] without me. I won’t be the coach. It is clear, not with me. I’d prefer to stop, maybe bring somebody who will take the showboating.”

League fixtures

Thursday: Pirates vs Durban, Orlando (7.30pm)

Saturday: Bay vs Sekhukhune, Princess Magogo Stadium (3pm); Polokwane vs AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Kruger vs Stellenbosch, Mbombela (8pm).

Sunday: Arrows vs Chiefs, Mbombela (3pm); Milford vs Durban, Sugar Ray (3pm); Gallants vs Pirates, Royal Bafokeng (3pm); Galaxy vs Chippa, Solomon Mahlangu (5.30pm).

Fifa Intercontinental Cup fixture

Saturday: Sundowns vs Al Ahli (Saudi), Loftus Versfeld (3pm).

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