Pirates beat Gallants 2-0 and close the gap with log leaders Sundowns

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Msindisi Kunene of Marumo Gallants challenges Nkosikhona Ndaba of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 football match between Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on 20 September 2026 ©Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates’ impressive run in the Betway Premiership continued on Sunday with a comfortable 2-0 win over Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

The win cut the gap between them and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to one point, with a game in hand. Sundowns have 20 points after eight matches, to Bucs’ 19 after seven.

The Buccaneers delivered another solid performance and have conceded only one penalty this season — against AmaZulu in their 1-1 draw last month.

This was Gallants’ fifth league defeat this season, with two draws. Goals by Kabelo Kgosietsile and Nkosinathi Sibisi on either side of the half gave the Buccaneers their fifth straight league win.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made just one change after the win over Durban City on Thursday, bringing in Simphiwe Selepe ahead of Mthetheli Mthiyane, who was dropped to the bench.

Gallants, looking for their first win of the campaign, came in with a new coach, Ronni Kanalelo, who replaced Phuti Mohafe, but it was to no avail.

As expected, Pirates made a lively start, with Tshepang Moremi proving to be a difficult customer. But they had to wait until the half-hour mark to take the lead when Kabelo Kgositsile made a run-in-behind and volleyed the ball into the near corner of the net.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa should’ve levelled immediately as Mxolisi Kunene burst through on goal right down the middle after the visitors conceded possession and went one-on-one with Sipho Chaine, but Kunene went wide and failed to punish the Buccaneers.

Bahlabana Ba Ntwa came back strongly in the second half but could not break Pirates’ defence, which remained solid at the back and made it difficult for them to create clear-cut chances.

The Buccaneers continued to dominate in the second half and showed energy despite playing on Tuesday against Durban.

Pirates doubled their lead 15 minutes from time with a corner from Sibisi to close the gap to one point between them and Sundowns.

Gallants remain bottom of the table with only two points from seven matches.

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