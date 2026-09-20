Zwane tells Usuthu players to take the burden off Ngwenya’s shoulders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya of AmaZulu during the Betway Premiership 2026/2027 match between Stellenbosch FC and Amazulu FC at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on August 1. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane doesn’t want Usuthu to only rely on on-form striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya for goals, calling for other players to come to the party.

Ngwenya scored his eighth league goal of the season to help AmaZulu beat Polokwane City 1-0 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

“We don’t want to rely on him. Other players must also play their part. We are happy for him [Ngwenya], and hopefully he will continue where he left off when we come back from the international break,” Zwane said.

Zwane believes the Zimbabwean international has what it takes to win the Golden Boot this season, highlighting that they were trying by all means to make sure he doesn’t feel under pressure to score every day.

“He’s got the quality [to fight for the Golden Boot]. The only thing we are trying to do now is to protect him. We don’t want to put him under pressure; hence, I am saying other players also need to come to the party and score goals,” Zwane said, adding that results were more important for them than performances at this stage of the season.

“We will work on our performance as we go along. What is key now is to get results. If we can come here [at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium] and get maximum points, I must give credit to the players because it’s never easy to get results here.”

Elsewhere, Sekhukhune United snapped their five-match winless streak by beating Richards Bay 3-2 at Princess Magogo Stadium. Nqaba Xulu scored a brace for Bay, while Tshepo Mokoena, Ndongani Gilbani and Ngoanamelo Rammala were on target for Babina Noko.

“We wanted to make sure that before the Fifa break, we get maximum points,” Sekhukhune caretaker coach Papi Zothwane said, adding that there was an element of emotions to beat his previous side, Bay.

“It’s about the team. Obviously emotions will be there because I come from Richards Bay [before joining Sekhukhune], but I am at work here; I work for Sekhukhune.”

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan