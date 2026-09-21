Amajita take step closer to Afcon as they see off Angola to reach Cosafa semis

Amajita saw off their biggest threat in Group B of the 2026 Cosafa Under-20 Youth Championship beating Angola 2-0 in Maputo on Monday and in so doing reached the semifinals.
The two finalists qualify for next year’s continental showpiece in in Ghana. as the Cosafa U-20 cup doubles as the Caf U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Cosafa Qualifier.
The victory left coach Raymond Mdaka’s U-20s on six points from two games ahead of their last group clash against Eswatini on Wednesday.
Captain Lazola Maku, without a club after not renewing with Siwelele FC at the end of the 2025-26 season and who has had recent trials with clubs in Austria, gave South Africa the early lead in the 14th minute.
Steven Mendes made the game safe rising for a headed strike in the 41st.
The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder went to his third goal in two games having also notched a brace in Amajita’s 3-0 opening victory against Lesotho.
The South Africans absorbed pressure to keep their clean sheet in the second half.
Angola had beaten Eswatini 4-0 in their opening game.
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