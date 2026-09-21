Cardoso happy to put Mamelodi Sundowns on global map

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso celebrates their victory in the 2026 Fifa African-Asian Pacific Cup match against Al-Ahli Saudi at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

After guiding Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch the African-Asia-Pacific Cup trophy following their hard-fought 2-1 win over Al-Ahli Saudi at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, coach Miguel Cardoso says he is very proud to have put the club and the country in the history books.

Masandawana sent a powerful message to their rivals as they look to go far in this competition where Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is waiting in the final with another strong performance to beat the Saudi Arabian giants.

A brace by Nuno Santos was enough to see them book a place in the next round where they will play the winner of the derby of the Americas between Mexico’s Toluca and the winner of the Copa Libertadores.

Should they win that semifinal, they will compete for the title with European champions PSG in the final to be played later this year, in what would be a historic moment for the Brazilians.

“I’m obviously proud to put the name of the club on this platform. Proud to put the name of SA on this platform,” Cardoso said.

“It is also important from our side that we put the continent on the platform that needs to be put on its own. So, Africa in general has amazing football and it is an opportunity for us to project the football. I have to confess, I’m very humble, but at the same time, with the accomplishment, I don’t think it’s easy to express.

“To win, I depended on the way these players embraced the preparations of the match. How they understood, how difficult it was because this team is difficult to control.

“Not with the quality of the players but the game they play, but how they have to take it to the limit. Players like [Thabang] Matuludi, as you said, didn’t make more than whoever or others.

Mokoena 🤝 Nuno Santos



Sundowns' midfielders combine to open the scoring at Loftus 👆⚽



📺 Stream #FIFAIntercontinentalCup on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/lK5TMLYlj4 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 19, 2026

“They just embraced the collective idea and gave their best individually in service of the collective.”

Cardoso also dedicated the victory to the late Jayden Adams, paying tribute to the midfielder.

“I want to leave a special word in memory of Jayden Adams. I think it’s a fantastic moment to honour him and dedicate this medal to his soul,” he said.

“He’s always with us and he’s always with me. I must confess that I struggled a lot with his death, and we promised ourselves that the best thing we could do is to fight together and honour him throughout our journey together. Today was an important step in that direction and before the match.”

Sowetan