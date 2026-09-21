Modiba on Sundowns’ motivation to defend Caf Champions League

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Siyabonga Mabena lifts trophy in celebration after Mamelodi Sundowns win the 2026 Fifa African Asian Pacific Cup match against Al-Ahli Saudi at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

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Mamelodi Sundowns full back Aubrey Modiba says it is important for the club to always participate in big tournaments, and they are motivated to defend the CAF Champions League title to return to the Fifa Intercontinental Cup.

The Brazilians defeated Al-Ahli Saudi 2-1 to win the Fifa African-Asia-Pacific Cup at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

They have also progressed to the next round of the competition, where they will face the winner of the derby of the Americas match between Mexican club Toluca (Concacaf Champions Cup holders) and yet-to-be-crowned 2026 Conmebol Libertadores champions in the semifinal.

“I think for us it is important to participate in these tournaments because, as a team, we always want to do well in these tournaments, and I’m glad we managed to win,” Modiba told the media.

“Hopefully, we will compete in more of these tournaments in future as well, because if you win the Champions League you put yourself in a good place, so we have to make sure we defend our trophy in the continent and be back here again.

“We still have the Super Cup and another match in the Intercontinental as well, so we have to make sure we always do well so we can participate in these kinds of games.”

Modiba, 31, also feels the Fifa Intercontinental Cup gives them exposure to be seen by people around the world, with more than 200 countries having watched the match.

“I think it’s a great thing for people out there to know about our African football, especially South Africa. I don’t think many people are familiar with it, but with us participating in the World Cup, people know more about us now than before, and now is just to maintain that playing in these tournaments going forward,” he said.

Mokoena 🤝 Nuno Santos



Sundowns' midfielders combine to open the scoring at Loftus 👆⚽



📺 Stream #FIFAIntercontinentalCup on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/lK5TMLYlj4 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 19, 2026

“It feels great and exposes our talents as well. Now we have players making it abroad because they are being seen by other clubs.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Teboho Mokoena said they have set the bar high and deserve to play against holders Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the competition.

“We want to play against PSG now. I think we’ve set the standards and I think that’s where we deserve to be,” Mokoena told the club media department.

Sundowns’ next match is against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final on October 10, after the international break.

Sowetan