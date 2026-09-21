Mosimane completes Bafana technical team with goalkeeper coach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers South Africa Training Session at UJ Stadium in Johannesburg on 21 September 2026.

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane was happy with the spirit of the players who had arrived for his first camp back as Bafana Bafana coach on Monday, and pleased to announce his technical team has been completed with a quality goalkeeper coach.

Mosimane begins his second stint in charge of the national team, replacing Hugo Broos, with Bafana’s two opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifiers against Guinea at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) and Eritrea at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on September 30.

Mosimane pointed out Marcus Mashilo, who worked with Mosimane as an assistant goalkeeper coach to Wendell Robinson at Mamelodi Sundowns in the late 2010s and has also filled the No 1 role at Lamontville Golden Arrows, might not be the biggest name in his profession but has a solid track record. Mosimane has become known for assembling some of the country’s most qualified brain-boxes to provide expert backroom research, conditioning and coaching and Mashilo, cut from the same cloth, will also assist new Bafana analyst Musi Matlaba.

The coach who transformed Sundowns from at times underachieving giants into trophy machines and added two more Caf Champions League titles as a pathfinder for South African football coaches internationally at Cairo’s Al Ahly began his job back with the national team in earnest at the University of Johannesburg’s sports fields in Brixton, overlooking Johannesburg on Monday.

Pitso Mosimane on Olwethu Makhanya as Bafana prepares for Afcon qualifier against Guinea.



WATCH press conference➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/43WISafy6V pic.twitter.com/G4bnJOUKDk — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 21, 2026

Before the session he took a press conference exuding quiet confidence and perhaps displaying a more tempered start in front of the microphone than the straight-talking former Greece-based striker had become known for at SuperSport United, Bafana and especially Sundowns, though the fire and champagne quotes also seem sure to follow at some stage.

The squad assembled in Johannesburg on Sunday and Mosimane had all his local-based and some foreign-based players at training on Monday and the rest of the international brigade expected to arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Former Botswana head coach Morena Ramoreboli is Mosimane’s assistant while his long-time travelling boffins Matlaba and Kabelo Rangoaga (conditioning coach) had also already been appointed to the coach’s Bafana staff.

Mosimane sounded pleased with the quality of Mashilo as the goalkeeper coach appointment.

“The technical team is complete now — we’ve got Marcus Mashilo to help us as goalkeeper coach,” he said.

Luther Singh and Cassius Mailula address members of the media during Bafana Bafana’s MD-5 press conference ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. 🇿🇦⚽️🔥#ForTheBettor #10BetBafana pic.twitter.com/Gth52rZ3Et — SoccerBeat (@SoccerBeatZA) September 21, 2026

“Marcus has experience, he worked with me at Sundowns; Marcus worked with coach Manqoba [Mngqithi] and coach Rulani [Mokwena] at Sundowns.

“He even went to work with coach Manqoba at Golden Arrows; at Marumo Gallants. He has learnt a lot.“He was assistant to Wendell [at Sundowns] and also learned during the time of Manqoba [as Brazilians head coach]. Marcus doesn’t have a big, big name but he has been around.

“He trained Kenney [Mweene], trained Denis [Onyango], trained all the big players at Sundowns where he achieved a lot and contributed to a lot of trophies.”

“He’s going to help Musi with analysis, match analysis and data.

“It’s a good technical team, local also. I think it’s important to support our local coaches and give them the experience of working in Bafana.”

Mashilo replaces former Manning Rangers and Orlando Pirates keeper Grant Johnson, who worked as goalkeeper coach for Broos, including at this year’s 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America.

It sends a feeling to me that the boys want to start properly from the World Cup, nobody feels he’s entitled to be there because they played at the World Cup. — Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane was pleased his local and foreign contingent seem scheduled to all arrive on time.

“We have all the local-based players in camp. Everybody reported yesterday, no issues.

“I feel good because I see the boys have the respect for the emblem and for the flag. It’s always good when you come on day one at the office and the boys are there and all on time.

“It sends a feeling to me that the boys want to start properly from the World Cup, nobody feels he’s entitled to be there because they played at the World Cup.”

Mosimane said forward Luther Singh, making a return to the national squad after a five-year absence after hitting form at AEL Limassol in Cyprus, and right-back Samukele Kabini of Molde FK in Norway, had arrived among the foreign-based contingent.

Rangers FC’s Olwethu Makhanya, Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela), Relebohile Mofokeng (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise), Shandre Campbell (KV Kortrijk), Thapelo Maseko (FC Copenhagen), Puso Dithejane and Mbekezeli Mbokazi (both Chicago Fire) are set to arrive in the next two days.

“Of course, among the overseas-based players, some were playing yesterday [Sunday]; some, like Puso, you know where they had to travel from, it’s far or two or three flights. We expect them all here.”