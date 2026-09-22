Mosimane explains Matuludi’s Bafana inclusion, Chiefs’ Maboe ruled out

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Thabang Matuludi of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Feras Albrikan of Al-Ahli Saudi in their 2026 Fifa African-Asian Pacific Cup match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.

Pitso Mosimane says he did his research on the fitness of Thabang Matuludi as he included the defender in his first Bafana Bafana squad despite Mamelodi Sundowns’ defensive signing having not played this season at that stage.

Mosimane returns to the national team for his second stint with his first assignment two crucial opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games — on Saturday against a tough Guinea at Orlando Stadium (3pm) and on September 30 in a tricky away clash against Eritrea in neutral Cairo.

The South African Football Association (Safa) revealed on Tuesday midfielder Lebohang Maboe has been ruled out of the Bafana camp due to a twisted ankle sustained when he went off injured in Kaizer Chiefs’ 0-0 draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Sunday.

Since being named in Mosimane’s final Bafana squad on Thursday, Matuludi, who spent the opening weeks of the 2026-27 domestic season sidelined at Polokwane City amid apparent contractual issues and interest from bigger teams, finally got to kick a ball in earnest this past weekend.

Pitso Mosimane reveals why he selected Thabang Matuludi in his final Bafana Bafana AFCON qualifiers squad. ⚽️🇿🇦🔥#ForTheBettor #10BetBafana pic.twitter.com/l7tD35wUHC — SoccerBeat (@SoccerBeatZA) September 22, 2026

Bafana 2026 World Cup squad right-back, who was announced as a Downs player on September 11, ostensibly as cover for long-term injured national teammate Khuliso Mudau, started the Brazilians’ 2-1 win against Al-Ahli Saudi at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

He was replaced by Siyanda Ndlovu in the 85th minute as his new club lifted the African-Asian-Pacific Cup and progressed to the semifinals of the 2026 Intercontinental Cup.

Mosimane was asked how he had monitored Matuludi’s progress while not playing competitive matches, and if the right-back position has given him sleepless nights goven stalwart Mudau’s absence.

“Sometimes you need to have a bit of a sangoma next to you to predict and tell you what to do,” the coach said. ”I knew somewhere somehow, someone would say, ‘Why are you picking a payer who is not playing?’

“We have made our researches, I have watched him. I know he has been training the whole preseason, he has played a few friendly games in the preseason.

“You and me don’t get involved in the other stuff that clubs do. The players belong to the clubs, we should respect the clubs. We should also respect the coaches.

Bafana preparing for Afcon qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.



WATCH Pitso Mosimane's press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/68VQx5x9Zl pic.twitter.com/saWn493rVK — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 21, 2026

“But a national team player is a national team player. And also the players must know that if they train and are doing things well, we are watching.

“We know what’s happening, we don’t just arrogantly choose a Matuludi because we want to put a Matuludi.

“But you know how it is, our [coaches’] jobs are you’ve got to tell before and mostly in football you guys tell after [in hindsight] if we were right or wrong. And if it’s wrong, we know we’re going to get grilled for it and if we are right, that’s why we are coaches.

“We do our research. I’ve followed Matuludi all the way. Ever since I’ve been given the opportunity to be able to be Bafana coach, I have just researched everything everywhere before I signed the contract. So I’ve been checking.”

Mosimane pointed out Matuludi was part of the Bafana World Cup squad under predecessor Hugo Broos in North America in June and July, where South Africa exited to co-hosts Canada in the last 32.

“He was already there — I think we should give credit to the previous coach for having him there.

“He played a cup final on Saturday. I think it was a decent performance, showing he’s a decent player.

He [Maboe] twisted his ankle while playing for Kaizer Chiefs and after undergoing a scan, he will be ruled out from the current camp and this Fifa window. — Bafana team doctor Dr Tshepo Molobi

“He needs to fight for the position. There’s [Kamogelo] Sebelebele who is forever in the opponents’ last quarter on thew overlap.

“Look, it’s important that in South Africa we also stack [players in positions]. We need to learn from the Bokke.

“They can play anybody — the under-18 of the Bokke can go to the World Cup and play against the B team of the U-18. We need to have that culture too.”

There were question marks over Maboe’s fitness for the Bafana games after he had to be replaced on the hour against Arrows.

Safa confirmed Maboe is being released and replaced by Orlando Pirates’ Tshepang Moremi, who had been initially left out despite turning out for South Africa at the World Cup.

“He [Maboe] twisted his ankle while playing for Kaizer Chiefs and after undergoing a scan, he will be ruled out from the current camp and this Fifa window,” Bafana team doctor Dr Tshepo Molobi said.

Bafana have been training at the University of Johannesburg’s sports fields since Monday.