Mailula excited to reunite with Bafana coach Mosimane, who ‘saw me when I was 16 years old’

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(Left to right) Thapelo Morena, Cassius Mailula and Fawaaz Basadien, watched by conditioning coach Kabelo 'KB' Rangoaga (background), warm up for a Bafana Bafana trainign session at UJ Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday.

That things did not work out for Cassius Mailula in his efforts to break through abroad was due to unfortunate circumstances and in no way from any deficiency in talent and ability.

Now he has returned to South Africa with Mamelodi Sundowns, where he has used the game time given to him by coach Miguel Cardoso to regain form reminiscent of his breakthrough 2022-23 season that saw him attract overseas interest, he is determined to prove that point.

Mailula says his hardships in three years in the US’s Major League Soccer (MLS), Morocco and Belgium have ignited his hunger back in South Africa.

Earning a Bafana Bafana recall is a major part of those steps back to firing on all cylinders for club and country. The other exciting aspect for the now 25-year-old is he reunites with new South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane.

Cassius Mailula never lost hope of returning to Bafana.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/n0pN6aG2aK pic.twitter.com/APLLFUferz — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 21, 2026

Mosimane, whose opening assignment is Saturday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier against tough Guinea at Orlando Stadium (3pm), recognised the potential of the forward as a teen drafting a 16-year-old Mailula into his Sundowns preseason squad in 2017. Tt would take five more years for the player to break through to senior football at the Brazilians, where the youngster’s form also earned recognition from previous Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Three tough years out of national contention later, Mailula is raring to return with a bang against Guinea and then Eritrea in Cairo on Wednesday.

“Of course. It’s always different when you leave here to go and play overseas. The level is not the same — it demands a lot from you,” Mailula said.

“And I think I’ve learnt a lot. How it feels to play and also to not play. It also make you hungry.

“You can just see now, coming back home, that I’m more hungry to play, I want to win every match I play and also help my team win games.

Pitso Mosimane on Olwethu Makhanya as Bafana prepares for Afcon qualifier against Guinea.



WATCH press conference➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/43WISafy6V pic.twitter.com/G4bnJOUKDk — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 21, 2026

“So yeah man, I’ve learnt a lot. And it [coming home and finding form] also gave me a chance to be back in the national team.”

Broos was outspoken questioning the destination of Toronto FC, who had international striking quality in their squad, as Mailula’s opening destination overseas after the then 22-year-old had scored 15 goals in 34 games in his first senior campaign at Downs.

He scored two goals in eight games at the Canadian MLS outfit then improved to six in 36 being loaned from Toronto to Wydad Casablanca. Mailula played just three times being loaned to KV Kortrijk in their promotion season back from Belgium’s second tier to the top-flight as Challenger Pro League runners-up in 2025-26.

The skilful, destructive forward was asked if he lost hope of a Bafana comeback and how he found out about the call-up.

“I’ve always believed I belong to the national team because of the quality I have.

When I saw the [Bafana final] list I was in camp [for Sundowns]. It made me so happy, especially with the fact that the coach knows me, he saw me when I was 16 years old. — Cassius Mailula

“Even with the previous coach, I was called up. Unfortunately things didn’t work out the way I wanted because I was not playing at my club.

“Coming back home to South Africa to start playing more games gave me a lot of confidence that if I did well, especially knowing I’m playing for a big club, I had a chance to come back to the national team.

“When I saw the [Bafana final] list I was in camp [for Sundowns]. It made me so happy, especially with the fact that the coach knows me, he saw me when I was 16 years old.

“So I was not surprised because I know he believes in me. He gave me the opportunity at to be Sundowns too.”

Mosimane, who has picked a squad packed with talent and potential, has taken Bafana through their paces at the University of Johannesburg’s sports fields this week.