As club posts another financial loss, Man Utd put chunks of Old Trafford up for sale

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A general view of Old Trafford ahead of the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town in August.

In a left-field move, Manchester United are offering supporters the chance to own a piece of the Old Trafford pitch, with preserved sections of turf going on sale for £125 (R2,700).

Old Trafford, known as the “Theatre of Dreams”, has been United’s home since 1910 and was the stage for some of the most significant moments in the club’s history, including their record 13 Premier League titles.

“Wins and losses, successes and failures, highs and lows. We’ve seen it all. Now, supporters can own a piece of the pitch,” United said on their website on Wednesday.

“Don’t worry, there aren’t holes in the pitch right now. This is all possible because the Old Trafford pitch was completely dug up and stripped back to its foundation in June, for the first time in 14 years.

As part of the process, sections of the pitch were carefully preserved and later placed into glass cubes to create a special memento for Reds. — Manchester United

“That meticulous project was completed by award-winning groundsperson Tony Sinclair and his team of experts, all to regrow the surface to improve player welfare and water drainage.

“As part of the process, sections of the pitch were carefully preserved and later placed into glass cubes to create a special memento for Reds.”

The initiative comes at a difficult time on and off the pitch for United.

They finished third in the Premier League last season, but have made a sluggish start to their campaign and sit 12th in the table with just one win from their first five league games.

On Wednesday, the club also reported a seventh straight annual loss, as costs related to player acquisitions and the sacking of former head coach Ruben Amorim this year pushed them deeper into the red.

BREAKING: Manchester United have released their latest financial figures, recording a loss of £43m for the year, compared to a loss of £33m in the prior year.



They've achieved a record full year revenue of £677.6m despite not participating in UEFA competition 🚨 pic.twitter.com/WDrXeY2PhW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 23, 2026

The wider financial loss comes despite drastic actions taken by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the club’s minority shareholder and head of its football operations, to revive profitability, including by cutting jobs and raising ticket prices.

United reported a net loss of £43m (R934m) for the year ended June 30 2026, wider than £33m a year ago, incurring an exceptional cost of £8.2m related to Amorim’s departure and restructuring.

United’s New York-listed shares, which have gained almost 24% this year, were down 3% in US premarket trading.

The 20-time English champions have racked up losses of nearly £190m since fiscal 2024.

The English Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, designed to limit excessive spending by wealthy owners, cap club losses at £105m over three years, while allowing deductions for infrastructure, academy, charity, and women’s soccer investments.

🗣️ Yeah 100% it does."



Michael Carrick was in no doubts that Manchester United is still a great club. pic.twitter.com/O87FrPBQOU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 18, 2026

“We will continue to take a disciplined approach to ensure our finances remain sustainable,” CEO Omar Berrada said in a statement.

A late surge last season under the management of Michael Carrick helped the club finish third in the Premier League and secure a spot in this season’s European Champions League.

That allowed United to forecast on Wednesday record revenue of between £740m and £760m for fiscal 2027, up from £677.6m reported in fiscal 2026.

United have spent more than a decade trying to replicate the success they enjoyed under Alex Ferguson, who left in 2013 after leading them to 13 Premier League titles.

They sit 12th in the table on five points with just one win from their first five games.

Reuters