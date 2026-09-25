Bafana depth gives Mosimane nice headache for clash against Guinea, despite injuries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is spoilt for choice ahead of the Afcon qualifier against Guinea. Picture:

Such is the impressive depth in his first Bafana Bafana squad, coach Pitso Mosimane is not scratching his head in frustration trying to replace injured key players.

Bafana start the qualifiers for the 2007 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in East Africa with a tricky Group D clash against Guinea at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

They then turn their attention to the second game, against Eritrea at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Wednesday, and wrap up the international window with a friendly against Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on October 4.

Mosimane will be without influential injured defenders Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Khuliso Mudau, midfielder Thalente Mbatha and striker Evidence Makgopa. But for the coach, who in his second stint as Bafana head coach, quality won’t be compromised by these absences.

In central defence, Mosimane has no headache about who will replace Mbokazi, because Olwethu Makhanya of Glasgow’s Rangers FC in Scotland is available to partner Ime Okon.

Matchday is calling! 🇿🇦⚽️ Get ready to rally behind Bafana Bafana as they face off against Guinea in a massive clash. Secure your spot, bring your green and gold, and let’s make it a full house!



📍 Orlando Stadium, Soweto

📆 Sat 26 Sept 2026

🕑 Kick-off 15:00 (Gates open at… pic.twitter.com/lqJU1kAbwL — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 9, 2026

Makhanya was unlucky not to get game time at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada because former coach Hugo Broos went with the combination of Okon and Mbokazi. Makhanya, then, was based in the US with Philadelphia Union.

Pacey Hannover 96 centre back Okon had a good World Cup. Makhanya has since moved to Scotland and sparkled this month in their back-to-back wins over rivals Celtic in the Old Firm derby, globally renowned as one of the toughest matches in football, having established a strong central defensive partnership with Emmanuel Fernandez at Rangers.

Pundits in Scotland and the Glasgow club’s supporters have had much to say about the four successive clean sheets Rangers have kept against Celtic (twice), St Mirren and Motherwell, as Makhanya’s club moved to second spot on the log and advanced to the next round of the League Cup.

Mosimane is expected to go with Makhanya and Okon in central defence, Aubrey Modiba slotting in at left-back and he has a decision about who replaces Mudau on the right.

Thapelo Morena is the most experienced for the position, but there is also Kamogelo Sebelebele, who has started the season impressively at Orlando Pirates, and Morena’s new Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Thabang Matuludi.

Soweto, are you ready? 🇿🇦🔥

​It’s more than just 90 minutes of football this Saturday! Catch Bafana Bafana taking on Guinea live at Orlando Stadium, plus electrifying live performances by Lindough & Kingshort to keep the vibes high brought to you by Honor 🎶⚽ ​Bring the whole… pic.twitter.com/p49XOTEdLE — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 24, 2026

Matuludi was a surprise inclusion in the starting line-up by Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso in the 2-1 win over Al-Ahli Saudi in the Brazilians’ Fifa Intercontinental Cup win last weekend, where he gave an impressive second-half performance.

In defensive midfield, Teboho Mokoena picks himself and it remains to be seen who will partner the Downs star between Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas and Brooklyn Poggenpoel. Lebohang Maboe, who has revived his career at Kaizer Chiefs since he joined from Mamelodi Sundowns, has been withdrawn from the squad after he failed to recover from a knee injury.

Among the midfield attackers, Mosimane is spoilt for choice with players like Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko and Tshepang Moremi, who replaced Maboe, competing for starting places.

Then there are veteran Themba Zwane, young Puso Dithejane, who has been on form at Mbokazi’s club Chicago Fire, Shandre Campbell and Tashreeq Matthews, who are likely to provide quality options as impact players from the bench and offer a different dimension.

Makgopa started Bafana’s last two matches against South Korea and Canada at the World Cup in Monterrey and Los Angeles and Mosimane will have to find someone else to lead the attack.

The leading candidate, according to experience, is Iqraam Rayners, but Cassius Mailula, Yanela Mbuthuma and Luther Singh could be thrown into the fray.

Guinea are not an easy team to play because coach Paulo Duarte has picked a balanced team with players like Madiou Keïta, Ilaix Moriba, Serhou Guirassy, Saïdou Sow and Aboubacar Keita providing quality and experience.