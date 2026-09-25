Five facts to know about Bafana opponents Guinea

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Serhou Guirassy of Dortmund celebrates after scoring during the Uefa Champions League soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal CF in Dortmund, Germany. Picture:

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As Bafana Bafana begin another era under coach Pitso Mosimane with a clash against Guinea in the first match of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, we pick five facts about the team nicknamed Syli National (national elephants).

Bafana will be eager to make a perfect start at home to set the tone for the remaining matches in Group D, alongside co-host Kenya and Eritrea.

Here are the five facts about Guinea: