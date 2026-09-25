Guinea coach Duarte steps up mind games by snubbing pre-match press conference

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Mind games have started ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Guinea, with visiting coach Paulo Duarte snubbing his mandatory pre-match press conference on Friday.

Third assistant coach Mamadouba Sylla and midfielder Mory Konate addressed the media at Orlando Stadium.

Because of this stunt, Duarte and Guinea are likely to be charged by Caf for violating media protocols.

The translator on the day said he tried to convince Duarte, who was later on the pitch with the players, to come to the press conference but he was reluctant to do so.

“There is no valid reason, he didn’t want to come. He wanted to focus on their training session. I tried to convince him to come to the press conference but he didn’t want to come,” said the translator.

Konate said they were looking forward to the match and have done some analysis of Bafana.

“They have a good idea on Bafana because they played at the 2026 Fifa World Cup and they had enough time to analyse the team. They have a new coach but they are exactly the same team.

“They are ready for the game, they know the style of South Africa and how they play,” explained the translator.

TimesLIVE