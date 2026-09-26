Soccer

Mosimane names strong Bafana Bafana squad for Guinea clash

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter at Orlando Stadium

Bafana Bafana players arrive before the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Guinea at Orlando Amstel Arena in Johannesburg on September 26 2026. Picture: (BackpagePix/ Samuel Shivambu)

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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has named a strong starting lineup for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Guinea at Orlando Stadium.

Mosimane did not move too much away from Hugo Broos’s last match at the 2026 Fifa World Cup against Canada in Los Angeles, with only three changes, as Olwethu Makhanya, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Iqraam Rayners come in.

Makhanya, Sebelebele and Rayners are in the starting lineup for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau and Evidence Makgopa, who missed out ​for various reasons.

Ronwen Williams remains between the sticks and as captain, and before him, Mosimane has put his trust in Aubrey Modiba, Selebelebele, Makhanya and Okon.

Mosimane is going with two defensive midfielders, Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole; they will work with attackers Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko and Relebohile Mofokeng.

To get the much-needed goals, Mosimane starts with Iqraam Rayners ahead of Cassius Mailula, Yanela Mbuthuma and Luther Singh.

TimesLIVE


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