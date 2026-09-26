Pitso back with a win

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South Africa's Samukele Kabini celebrates a goal with teammates during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match against Guinea at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on September 26 2026. Picture:

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Talk about an important Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier victory influenced by the unlikeliest of sources.

The Pitso Mosimane era started with a determined 2-1 win over Guinea on Saturday that was secured through goals from defenders Ime Okon and Samukele Kabini as the national team continues to win the hearts of the nation.

Not many people would have predicted Okon and Kabini as match winners but they played that crucial role with the most telling contributions as South Africa went top of Group D with three points.

Bafana have a good chance of taking full control of the group on Wednesday, if they get three more points in Egypt against Eritrea, who held Afcon co-hosts Kenya to a 1-1 draw, in the other match yesterday.

Though Bafana got their goals in either half, this was a polished team performance in front of a lively Orlando Stadium crowd and there’s reason to be hopeful for the future.

In the first starting line-up of his return to the senior national team, coach Mosimane did not move too far away from Hugo Broos’s last match at the 2026 Fifa World Cup against Canada.

Only three changes

There were only three changes from that heartbreaking loss in California, with Olwethu Makhanya and Kamogelo Sebelebele in the defence and forward Iqraam Rayners included in the starting line-up.

Makhanya and Sebelebele replaced Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Khuliso Mudau, who were not considered because of injuries, while Rayners came in for Evidence Makgopa, who also had fitness issues.

Ronwen Williams kept his place between the sticks and the skipper’s armband, while Mosimane installed Aubrey Modiba, Sebelebele, Makhanya and Okon in a flat back four.

Sebelebele was troubled by Guinea attacker Aliou Balde during the opening minutes but recovered adequately to put in a solid shift at right-back in the absence of regular starter Mudau.

Appollis was employed on the right wing and Maseko on the left, while Mofokeng was used as a playmaker to create chances for Rayners, who started ahead of Cassius Mailula, Yanele Mbuthuma and Luther Singh.

Mosimane went with Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole as his holding defensive pairing, and they were immense against a strong opposition pairing.

There were no surprises as Mosimane went with Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng as his attackers and Rayners as the lone striker.

Appollis was employed on the right wing and Maseko on the left, while Mofokeng was used as a playmaker to create chances for Rayners, who started ahead of Cassius Mailula, Yanele Mbuthuma and Luther Singh.

Rele’s good moments

Mofokeng had good moments on the ball and in attack despite attention from Ousmane Diakite, who marked him closely, but he won most of their battles.

Bafana started the better side, with Maseko, Appollis, Mofokeng and Rayners putting the Guinea defence of Saidou Sow and Aboubaker Keita under pressure but they could not find their way past goalkeeper Soumalia Sylla.

The hosts enjoyed early dominance as Mokoena and Sithole got the better of Lancinet Kourouma and Seydouba Cisse in the heart of the midfield, and this sparked a strong reaction from unhappy coach Paulo Duarte, who was animated on the bench.

Guinea’s first real chance came after nine minutes when Balde was denied by Williams after he got the better of Modiba as they found themselves in the Bafana box.

Minutes later, Mofokeng wasted a golden opportunity to open the scoring when he failed to find the back of the net from inside the box after the Guinea defence failed to clear the danger.

After persisting in attack, Bafana were finally rewarded with the opener after 31 minutes, when Okon blasted the ball into the empty net from close range after Guinea failed to deal with a corner kick.

Bafana were on the up after the goal but Maseko wasted another good opportunity after 36 minutes, after a pass from midfield broke the Guinea defensive line.

There was a serious worry after 55 minutes when Modiba wobbled off the field and was replaced by Kabini, who went on to make a massive impact with the winning goal.

One of his first tasks was to join the defence in defending a free-kick but he did not do a good job as they were breached, with Seydouba Cisse pouncing from close range for the equaliser to silence the crowd

There was a heart-warming moment in the 68th minute when Orlando Pirates striker Mbuthuma, who has been under a torrent of ridicule from football supporters, was introduced and the crowd sang his name and he went on to provide an assist.

One of his first tasks was to join the defence in defending a free-kick but he did not do a good job as they were breached, with Seydouba Cisse pouncing from close range for the equaliser to silence the crowd.

But Bafana were not finished as Mbuthuma laid the ball for Kabini and the defender put it past the advancing Sylla, as the South Africans roared back into the match to get their Afcon campaign off with a home win.

This was Bafana’s second victory of the year after losses to Cameroon at Afcon in Morocco in January and to Mexico and Canada and a draw with Czechia at the World Cup. Their other win was over South Korea in Monterrey at the World Cup, which propelled them to the knockout stages for the first time.