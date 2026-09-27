Amajita defend Cosafa Cup in Mozambique

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Amajita after winning the 2026 Cosafa Under-20 Youth Championship final against Mozambique at ABB Stadium in Maputo on 27 September 2026.

Amajita have been crowned Cosafa Under-20 Cup champions with their hard-fought 2-1 final victory against hosts Mozambique at ABB Stadium in Maputo on Sunday to clinch the title for the third successive time.

Goals by Oarabile Booysen in the 28th minute and Steven Mendes in the 58th were enough to see South Africa defend their title.

Mozambique answered via Martinho Começar’s 29th-minute strike, equalising within a minute of Booysen’s opener.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men a minute into added time after Milton Macombe’s dangerous challenge on Mendes saw the player exit.

What a goal by Oarabile ‘Guluva’ Booysen, the goalkeeper had no chance 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8Z3nId3teL — Football Stage (@Football__Stage) September 27, 2026

Having already qualified for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) by reaching the final, coach Raymond Mdaka’s charges were looking to win this tournament for the third successive time after voctories in 2024 and 2025.

They will head to the Afcon in Ghana next year, where they will also need to defend their title.

Mozambique booked their spot in the final after brushing aside Namibia in the semifinals, while Amajita fought gallantly to come from behind and defeat a strong Zambia in the other last-four match.

South Africa finished the tournament without losing a match, while they only conceded three times, twice against Zambia and the other against Mozambique.

They enjoyed a positive start and dominated early on and showed their intentions of defending their trophy.

🎥 | 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗜 𝗠𝗔𝗭𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗕𝗔!!!



𝗛𝗢𝗪 𝗗𝗜𝗗 𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗔𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧?! 😭🧤



YOOOOH, WATCH THAT SECOND SAVE!!! 😭😭



An absolutely SENSATIONAL double save from the Kaizer Chiefs youngster to keep Amajita ahead against Mozambique in the COSAFA U20 final!



HE HAD… pic.twitter.com/paeDiLt5Gg — CHIEFS CENTRAL (@ChiefsCentralZA) September 27, 2026

Their efforts were rewarded two minutes before the half-hour through a stunning strike from Booysen from outside the box that gave Mozambique goalkeeper Denilson Tembe no chance.

But the hosts responded immediately through Começar after a miscommunication between South Africa goalkeeper Takalani Mazhamba and his defence allowed the Mozambican to slot into an empty net.

Mozambique, buoyed by the home crowd, finished the opening half the stronger of the two.

Amajita restored their lead two minutes before the hour through Mendes, who slotted from a spot-kick, scoring his sixth goal of the tournament after Emile Witbooi was brought down by Tembe.

Amajita did not sit back on their lead and continued to attack. The hosts were also not ready to go down as they had their own chances, but Mazhamba was at his best.

Mozambique came back strongly as they searched for an equaliser, but Amajita remained compact in defence.

Sowetan