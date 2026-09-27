Ireland to fulfil Nations League fixture with Israel after players vote

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Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson ahead of the World Cup 2026 group F qualifying match against Hungary in Budapest in November 2025.

By Krisztina Fenyo and Trevor Stynes

Ireland will play their Nations League game against Israel on Sunday, after a vote took place within the squad on whether to fulfil the fixture, Football Association of Ireland (FAI) CEO David Courell said on Saturday.

Ireland had postponed their pre-match press conference ahead of the game in Hungary, and their training session was also delayed.

This was to allow talks to continue between Irish players, coaching staff and officials, after one player, later revealed to be goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, announced his intention to withdraw from the squad.

“Representing my country means everything to me. I have the utmost respect for every single one of my team mates, the Manager, his staff and the Irish people,” Bazunu said in a statement.

“However I have reached a decision that I have not taken lightly. I am a man of strong faith and try my best to be a person of character and principle therefore I feel it would be wrong to participate in the upcoming fixtures against Israel.

FAI chief executive David Courell confirmed one player has withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad before their Nations League game against Israel.



But he added that a vote among the squad produced a "significant majority" in favour of playing. pic.twitter.com/tV7KfbDUNp — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 26, 2026

“My decision is based purely upon my personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong. It is important to note that my stance is not in opposition of the Israeli people or the Jewish community but against the atrocities in the region.”

The game has been under the spotlight since the sides were drawn together in February, with Ireland one of Europe’s most outspoken critics of Israel’s war in Gaza. There have been numerous protests in Ireland asking for the team not to fulfil the fixtures with Israel.

“This morning, a player expressed their discomfort with fulfilling this fixture to the head coach and indicated their intent to withdraw from the squad,” Courell told reporters.

“Ultimately, within the last maybe 90 minutes, we carried out a vote amongst the squad to establish their sentiment on fulfilling the fixtures and it was a significant majority that was returned with the intention to continue.

“So based on that, the association took the decision on behalf of Irish football that this fixture would continue as we have always intended to fulfil the fixtures.”

"It's kind of a situation you can't win."



Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson spoke to the media after a vote among the squad confirmed they will go ahead with their Nations League match against Israel on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/HrhhvkuBbf — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 26, 2026

Courell said that four hours of conversations among the players took place on Saturday, which at times included coaching staff and the executive. This came after a two-hour meeting on Friday, when players agreed to travel to Hungary.

The CEO declined to reveal details of how many players voted but said a significant majority were in favour of playing the game.

“The players are training today. It’s an ongoing discussion, and we haven’t come to a kind of conclusion on this,” Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson said.

“The game is going ahead, we’re going to train, and there will be more discussions tonight and probably tomorrow. It’s just a unique situation, and we are trying to limit the damage.”

Ireland players will not appear at any press conferences for the remainder of the international window.

The players are training today. It’s an ongoing discussion, and we haven’t come to a kind of conclusion on this. — Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson

“In that conversation yesterday with the players, it was clear that they felt uncomfortable in this environment dealing with all of the respective questions that were coming to them that are not about football,” Courell said.

He also said there would be no pre-match handshake with the Israeli team or exchange of pennants, and that the players intended to wear black armbands in recognition of all the lives lost in the conflict.

FAI members voted in November for its board to request that UEFA suspend Israel from European competitions, but a motion in favour of proceeding with the fixtures was passed at a meeting in July.

All Israel’s home games are scheduled to take place in Debrecen, and Ireland moved their home fixture, set for October 4, to Serbia in a match that will be played behind closed doors.

Israel’s Football Association welcomed the decision to play Sunday’s game and said in a statement that soccer and politics should be kept apart.