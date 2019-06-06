AfriForum gives rousing vote of confidence to Bafana Bafana

Goalkeeper Darren Keet and midfielder Dean Furnam are almost certainties to make the final squad to be announced this weekend but there is a possibility of Bafana starting with a team made up of eleven black players in one of the matches.

“There are some people who have advanced the argument that why should rugby have black players in their teams but Bafana do not have to bring in white players‚" said Kriel.

"As a matter of principle‚ we don’t use that argument and we will support Bafana Bafana even if there not a single white player in the team.”

Kriel said the important thing for them is to ensure that all players who are chosen to represent the country at all sporting codes are chosen on merit.

“I see there is an Afrikaans girl (Janine van Wyk) who is the captain of Banyana Banyana‚" he said.