AmaZulu remain in the dark on their Caf Champions League fate if Kaizer Chiefs get the better of overwhelming favourites Al Ahly in the final at the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco on Saturday night.

Champions League spots are reserved for domestic champions (Mamelodi Sundowns won the 2020-21 DStv Premiership) and runners-up (AmaZulu). But Chiefs‚ who finished eighth last season‚ could put a spanner in the works if they beat Al Ahly to lift this year’s prestigious continental club trophy.

If Chiefs beat the Egyptian Red Devils‚ they will qualify for next season’s tournament as defending champions, leaving a situation where AmaZulu’s fate will be decided by the tournament’s Competitions Committee.

AmaZulu have qualified for the Champions League for the first time. Though they remain in the dark on whether they will be playing in the tournament next season‚ Usuthu spokesperson Brilliant Mkhathini said the Durban team are not anxious‚ but focusing on their preseason preparations.