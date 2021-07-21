“Or challenge me‚ at AmaZulu‚ for second place. So‚ yes‚ by their standards it’s a bit of a disappointing season.

“Kaizer Chiefs‚ on the other hand‚ were restricted by the Fifa ban‚ they brought in coach Gavin Hunt and it was a complete disaster. But then it got turned around right at the end.

“They managed to go to the Champions League final‚ where I think they did themselves justice and did SA proud‚ because up until they went a man down they were still in it‚ and anything could have happened. They could have maybe even been crowned champions if they didn’t lose Happy Mashiane [to a red card]‚ and we will never know.

“So‚ yeah‚ they kind of salvaged their season playing in the final‚ and finishing in the [PSL] top eight at the last hurdle.

“So‚ ja‚ both of the giant teams didn’t have the best of seasons. So this season they’ve been spending again.

“Chiefs have gone guns blazing; they’re buying everyone under the sun. They want to make up for the season they had.

“So I think this game [the Black Label] is going to give us an idea on where these two teams are‚ in terms of challenging Sundowns and challenging my AmaZulu for the top honours this season.