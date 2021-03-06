Bucs too hot for the Chilli Boys in Gqeberha

Orlando Pirates jumped to second behind Mamelodi Sundowns on the DStv Premiership log after beating an unimaginative Chippa United 3-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, on Saturday.

Deon Hotto opened the Buccaneers’ account before an own goal by Namibian defender Riaan Hanamub doubled their lead to set up a comfortable victory which takes Josef Zinnbauer’s side to 35 points, one behind point Sundowns, albeit the Buccaneers have played four more matches than the defending champions.

Bucs midfielder Ben Motshwari celebrated his call up to Bafana Bafana this week by completing the rout a minute from time as the home side offered little in terms of countering what the visitors were throwing at them.