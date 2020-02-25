Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids says he expects Daniel Akpeyi to be in goal for Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday‚ not Itumeleng Khune.

Third-placed Pirates meet Absa Premiership leaders Chiefs in a huge Soweto derby at FNB Stadium‚ with Amakhosi out to prove the cracks are not showing in their title chase‚ and Bucs out to establish themselves as more than dark horses.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp said last week that Bafana Bafana veteran Khune will play for Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup‚ as he did in Saturday’s penalties last-16 defeat to Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium‚ but Nigeria No 1 Akpeyi will remain in goal in the league.

Khune has recently returned from injury.

Akpeyi‚ who has been otherwise in form and played a part in Chiefs' league lead‚ made a goal-costing mistake in a crucial 2-1 home league defeat for Chiefs against Maritzburg United‚ and there has been pressure from some quarters for Khune to resume his keeping duties for Amakhosi.

Davids was asked whether there is any uncertainty over who will be Chiefs’ keeper on Saturday‚ and what that means to Pirates’ planning.

“No‚ it’s quite clear – they have a No 1 and it’s Akpeyi. I don’t think they will change‚” Davids said.

Chiefs’ defeat against Maritzburg at FNB Stadium on February 15 saw their lead slashed from nine to four points over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns and six over Pirates.

It was followed by the 6-5 penalties cup loss against Highlands‚ which sees Amakhosi needing to clinch the league to reverse their past four seasons trophyless in their 50th anniversary season‚ ramping up the pressure ahead of Saturday’s derby.