Gutsy Chippa United frustrate champions Sundowns in Gqeberha stalemate

Chippa United held defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a 0-0 draw in a hard-fought DStv Premiership encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Tuesday evening.

As a result of this share of the spoils, the Brazilians and the Chilli Boys occupy the top two positions on the log respectively but they may be overtaken by Baroka, Golden Arrows and Swallows who are in action on Wednesday.

This result also means that Sundowns and Chippa, who are yet to beat the Brazilians in a league match, have dropped their first points of the season after they started with wins over AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United.

Sundowns will shift their focus to the MTN8 semifinal outing against Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban where they will be looking to get an advantage for the second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium.