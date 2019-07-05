Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs announce another arrival at Naturena

05 July 2019 - 12:52 By Ofentse Ratsie
New Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Byron Baccus.
Image: TWITTER/KAIZER CHIEFS

Kaizer Chiefs continues to beef up their squad for the coming Absa Premiership season with the signing of Kearyn Byron Baccus from Melbourne City FC in the Australia A-League on Friday.

The 27-year old has penned a three year deal with Amakhosi.

After failing to qualify for the MTN8 next season‚ Amakhosi have embarked on a rebuilding exercise and the little known Baccus becomes the fourth arrival at Naturena.

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the arrival of Kearyn Byron Baccus‚” the club said in a statement.

The 27-year old midfielder‚ who was born in Durban‚ has spent most of his life in Australia after his family moved there when he was eight.

“The Durban-born midfielder lands in Naturena from Australia where he played for Melbourne City FC in the A-League. The 27-year old has penned a three year deal with Amakhosi.”

Chiefs finished ninth in the league last season and then suffered further embarrassment when they lost 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final to TS Galaxy who became the first-ever National First Division (NFD) winners of the season-ending knockout trophy.

Some of the notable players who have been signed by Amakhosi already during the off-season are Lazalous Kambole from Zesco United in Zambia‚ Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei from Simba FC in Tanzania and Serbian striker Samir Nurković.

