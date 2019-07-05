Kaizer Chiefs announce another arrival at Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs continues to beef up their squad for the coming Absa Premiership season with the signing of Kearyn Byron Baccus from Melbourne City FC in the Australia A-League on Friday.
The 27-year old has penned a three year deal with Amakhosi.
After failing to qualify for the MTN8 next season‚ Amakhosi have embarked on a rebuilding exercise and the little known Baccus becomes the fourth arrival at Naturena.
“Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the arrival of Kearyn Byron Baccus‚” the club said in a statement.
The 27-year old midfielder‚ who was born in Durban‚ has spent most of his life in Australia after his family moved there when he was eight.
"The Durban-born midfielder lands in Naturena from Australia where he played for Melbourne City FC in the A-League. The 27-year old has penned a three year deal with Amakhosi."
Chiefs finished ninth in the league last season and then suffered further embarrassment when they lost 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final to TS Galaxy who became the first-ever National First Division (NFD) winners of the season-ending knockout trophy.
Some of the notable players who have been signed by Amakhosi already during the off-season are Lazalous Kambole from Zesco United in Zambia‚ Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei from Simba FC in Tanzania and Serbian striker Samir Nurković.