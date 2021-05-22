Kaizer Chiefs through to Caf Champions League semi-finals

Kaizer Chiefs continued with their unbelievable journey in the Caf Champions League when they qualified for the semi-finals of Africa’s prestigious competition despite their 3-0 defeat to Simba SC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania on Saturday.

Amakhosi won the match 4-3 on aggregate after surviving an over 100-minute relentless attack from the home side which was backed by 10 000 vociferous fans.

Simba looked on course to reverse the 4-0 first leg deficit with their skipper John Bocco’s two goals in either half (24th and 56th minutes). But Chiefs survived Simba’s domination despite conceding Clatous Chama’s goal four minutes before time.

Gavin Hunt’s team which was never given a chance to go this far in this competition when they started with an unconvincing Eric Mathoho’s solitary goal win against PWD Bamenda of Cameroon in the preliminary round back in November, will now face the winners of a quarterfinal tie between Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic and Algerian side MC Alger who were playing late yesterday in Morocco.