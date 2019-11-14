The clubs’ satisfaction with the job done by the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) acting CEO is what has made it difficult for chairman Irvin Khoza to appoint a full-time incumbent‚ he said four days after Mato Madlala went to four years in a temporary capacity in the position.

Madlala‚ the owner and chairperson of PSL club Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ was appointed acting CEO when it was announced Brand de Villiers had left the post on November 10‚ 2015.

This makes her the second-longest incumbent of the PSL CEO position after Trevor Phillips‚ who had a five-year stint from 2002 to 2007.

Khoza has made repeated assurances that a permanent CEO will be sought out and appointed.

Speaking after a PSL Board of Governors meeting at Emperors Palace convention centre in Johannesburg on Thursday‚ Khoza said PSL clubs constantly professing their pleasure at the manner in which Madlala does her job as acting CEO has made it difficult to replace her with someone permanent.

“I think it’s a fair question. As a chairman I’m on record that we have to have a new CEO‚” the PSL chairman said.

“But the clubs are making it difficult for me. Because they find comfort.

“I am asked the same question [repeatedly]. Let’s make a declaration‚ once and for all. Let’s not be half-pregnant.

“Let’s decide either we take her [Madlala] as CEO full-time‚ leaving her position at Arrows; or get a CEO. Because we can’t have it this way. We can’t have her acting and acting.

“She’s doing a fantastic job. But it’s also not good for her. Because it demands so much of her time‚ and she’s a person who is hands-on in her team.