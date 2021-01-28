Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena’s resurrection at 34 as captain of high-flying Swallows FC comes just over a year after coach Brandon Truter convinced the player to change his mind on hanging up his boots.

Truter is the tough rookie coach who has guided third-placed upstarts Swallows to their dream unbeaten start back in the DStv Premiership (PSL)‚ and has said ex-Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Mokoena is the midfielder who makes the Birds tick.

Truter arrived at a Swallows which had bought the GladAfrica Championship (First Division‚ or NFD) franchise of Maccabi FC at the start of last season and struggled to five matches without a win under Zeca Marques‚ and guided them to the title and promotion.

For Mokoena the resurrection comes after drifting into a state of obscurity that followed a league title at Sundowns in 2015-16 – four years where he earned practically no game time at Ajax Cape Town‚ struggled for a club‚ then played in the NFD.

“My reason for moving to Ajax was coach Roger de Sa‚ who I worked with at the SA Under-23s‚” Mokoena told TimesLIVE.