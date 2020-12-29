Legends call for justice for Zambia's Chitalu‚ who trumped Messi’s record

Odegbami has called for Caf to posthumously recognise the feats of Chitalu in 1972. At the time, the African Player of the Year award was bestowed by France Football magazine.

“France Football actually did a shoddy job of the process at the time‚ but the continent was not well connected by the media as it is today‚” Odegbami said.

“Travel was difficult and monitoring of matches was extremely limited.

“Despite these‚ Caf can still do something about the injustice done to Chitalu and Zambia‚ by recognising and posthumously decorating him with some kind of legendary status award and acknowledging his goal-scoring records.

“It is not too late for Caf to do the right thing. Chitalu was indeed a true legend of Zambian and African football.”

Odegbami’s call is supported by Majantja’s goalkeeper‚ Denton Lebohang Nketo. “Black Cat”, as Nketo is known‚ conceded the nine goals that Chitalu scored. But Nteko has great respect for Chitalu, the best he ever faced.

Anyone could have scored the first goal he scored in the 2-2 draw in Maseru‚ but the second was a classic. Majantja had just taken the lead. Chitalu replied while the crowd were still celebrating. It was from the half-way line‚ almost from the kick-off.

“It’s an injustice‚” Nteko said this month in Lesotho.

“He scored the goals past me. It’s his record. He should be credited with it.”