Soccer

LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Orlando Pirates, all the Soweto derby action

06 November 2021 - 14:43 By OFENTSE RATSIE
Ntsako Makhubela of Orlando Pirates challenges Phatutshedzo Nange of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs claimed the Soweto derby bragging rights after beating Orlando Pirates 2-1 in a DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs come into the clash having suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Stellenbosch FC in midweek, with a stunning Ashley Du Preez goal giving the Cape side a hard-fought but deserved victory at Soccer City.

Pirates, meanwhile, may have claimed a 2-1 home win over Sekhukhune United in midweek, but they have notched only two more points than Chiefs this season.

FT Score Update | Chiefs 2-1 Pirates

90 + 4’| Blom is booked for time wasting

90+2’ | GOAL! Dolly scores from the spot

90+1’ | Penalty awarded to Chiefs

87' | Mntambo capitalizes on a rebound and scores, Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates

72’ | Billiat is booked for time wasting

70’ | Mabaso makes way for Terrence Dzvukamanja, while Bandile Shandu and Tshegofatso Mabasa come on for Hotto and Peprah

60’ | The first change is made by the visitors, with Dlamini coming on for Makhubela

53' | Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Orlando Pirates

48’ | GOAL! Chiefs take the lead through Dolly

46’ | Second half gets underway,

Half-Time Score Update: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Orlando Pirates

42' | Industrious Hotto tries to find a way through the Chiefs defence, but is quickly outnumbered

40' | Chiefs 0-0 Pirates

33' | Chiefs players appeal for handball as the ball hits the Pirates captain

24’ | Akpeyi under pressure and Makhubela almost capitalises on a slip-up after the keeper takes one too many touches at the back

20’ | Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Orlando Pirates

12’ | Billiat is fouled as he was goal bound just outside Pirates penalty box

9’ | Nange takes a shot from range and Mpontshane makes a save

4’ | Mntambo shoots from range and it goes over the bar

2' | Billiat attacks Pirates goal, but his shot takes a deflection and is out for a corner

1’ | The long-awaited battle between Chiefs and Pirates gets underway

Hosts Chiefs, coached by Stuart Baxter, in seventh place in the Premiership with 12 points from nine games — three wins, three draws and three defeats.  

Pirates, under co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, are in sixth position with 14 points from nine matches — three wins, five draws and one defeat.

