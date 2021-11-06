LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Orlando Pirates, all the Soweto derby action
Kaizer Chiefs claimed the Soweto derby bragging rights after beating Orlando Pirates 2-1 in a DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
90 + 3'| #KC 2 : 1 #OP
Full time score: (Dolly 49’, 90 + 2’ pen) Kaizer Chiefs 2 : 1 Orlando Pirates (Mntambo 87’)
DStv Man of the Match: Njabulo Blom!
Chiefs come into the clash having suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Stellenbosch FC in midweek, with a stunning Ashley Du Preez goal giving the Cape side a hard-fought but deserved victory at Soccer City.
Pirates, meanwhile, may have claimed a 2-1 home win over Sekhukhune United in midweek, but they have notched only two more points than Chiefs this season.
FT Score Update | Chiefs 2-1 Pirates
90 + 4’| Blom is booked for time wasting
90+2’ | GOAL! Dolly scores from the spot
90+1’ | Penalty awarded to Chiefs
87' | Mntambo capitalizes on a rebound and scores, Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates
72’ | Billiat is booked for time wasting
70’ | Mabaso makes way for Terrence Dzvukamanja, while Bandile Shandu and Tshegofatso Mabasa come on for Hotto and Peprah
60’ | The first change is made by the visitors, with Dlamini coming on for Makhubela
53' | Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Orlando Pirates
48’ | GOAL! Chiefs take the lead through Dolly
46’ | Second half gets underway,
Half-Time Score Update: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Orlando Pirates
42' | Industrious Hotto tries to find a way through the Chiefs defence, but is quickly outnumbered
40' | Chiefs 0-0 Pirates
33' | Chiefs players appeal for handball as the ball hits the Pirates captain
24’ | Akpeyi under pressure and Makhubela almost capitalises on a slip-up after the keeper takes one too many touches at the back
20’ | Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Orlando Pirates
12’ | Billiat is fouled as he was goal bound just outside Pirates penalty box
9’ | Nange takes a shot from range and Mpontshane makes a save
4’ | Mntambo shoots from range and it goes over the bar
2' | Billiat attacks Pirates goal, but his shot takes a deflection and is out for a corner
1’ | The long-awaited battle between Chiefs and Pirates gets underway
Hosts Chiefs, coached by Stuart Baxter, in seventh place in the Premiership with 12 points from nine games — three wins, three draws and three defeats.
Pirates, under co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, are in sixth position with 14 points from nine matches — three wins, five draws and one defeat.
