LIVE BLOG | History for SA as Kaizer Chiefs meet Al Ahly in Caf final

17 July 2021 - 19:06 By tmg sports
Kaizer Chiefs will play Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

No doubt Saturday’s night Champions League final is the biggest match in Kaizer Chiefs' 51-year history.

Chiefs have a date with destiny against defending champions Al Ahly in the African championship decider at Stade Mohamed V in the heart of the city of Casablanca in Morocco (kickoff 8pm in Morocco, 9pm SA time).

Expectations are high among South Africans and Amakhosi fans ahead of their first Champions League final. There will also be a South African on the other bench, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

