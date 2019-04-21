Manager Solskjaer warns Man United players as he looks to rebuild

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Alexis Sanchez and his team mates that the club will not carry players as he looks to rebuild the squad in the close-season transfer window.

United were outplayed in a 4-0 aggregate defeat by Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals, while they are well off the pace in the Premier League, with rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in a two-way battle for the title.

Chilean forward Sanchez has been hampered by injury problems since joining United in early 2018, and has only managed five starts in all competitions since Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford last December.

"Everyone has to take ownership, keep improving, show that hunger that you want to get better individually and as a team," Solskjaer told the Telegraph.