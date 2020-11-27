Soccer

Manchester United working with cyber agency after 'disruptive' attack

27 November 2020 - 08:26 By Reuters
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their sides third goal with Bruno Fernandes (L) and Fred (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group H stage match between Manchester United and İstanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford on November 24, 2020 in Manchester, England.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their sides third goal with Bruno Fernandes (L) and Fred (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group H stage match between Manchester United and İstanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford on November 24, 2020 in Manchester, England.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United have conducted forensic investigations following a cyber attack on the Premier League club's systems and are working with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to assess the damage.

United said last week they had experienced a cyber attack and had shut down affected systems to protect data, though club media channels, including the website and mobile app, were unaffected.

"The NCSC is aware of an incident affecting Manchester United Football Club and we are working with the organisation and partners to understand impact," a spokesperson for the security agency was quoted as saying by British media.

United said the attack had not impacted matchday operations.

"Following the recent cyberattack on the club, our IT team and external experts secured our networks and have conducted forensic investigations," United said in a statement.

"This attack was by nature disruptive, but we are not aware of any fan data being compromised. Critical systems required for matches at Old Trafford remained secure and games have gone ahead as normal."

The club said it would not comment on those responsible for the attack.

United face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday. 

Most read

  1. Five things that might happen if Pitso Mosimane wins the Champions League at Al ... Soccer
  2. Makhaya Ntini says Graeme Smith must instruct the Proteas to take a knee: 'he ... Cricket
  3. EFF's ultimatum to Safa: no Bafana matches in SA unless Banyana are paid ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs great Doctor Khumalo remembers playing in front of Maradona: 'he ... Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane pays tribute to 'legend' Anele Ngcongca Soccer

Latest Videos

A fugitive for 4 years: How man allegedly killed his ex, fled SA and dodged the ...
White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
X