Maritzburg United’s chance to sign goal-poacher Jeremy Brockie on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns arose on the final day of the transfer window on Monday and they moved swiftly to seal the deal.

This was revealed by United’s general manager Quintin Jettoo who arrived at Premier Soccer League (PSL) offices about an hour before the close of the transfer window to register Brockie on a year’s loan.

The prolific Kiwi striker struggled with just a goal in domestic football during a season-and-a-half at Sundowns whom he joined from cross-town rivals SuperSport United in January 2018.

His agent‚ Mike Makaab‚ had been sending out messages to clubs seeking a loan deal on Monday and looking for a club where Brockie can get game time again and Maritzburg answered the call.

“It was done today from around midday. There was an opportunity for us to get Brockie for the rest of the season‚” Jettoo said when responding to questions when negotiations begun for the striker to join the club in KwaZulu-Natal capital Pietermaritzburg.

“And obviously‚ a discussion with the coach (Eric Tinkler) and the chairman (Farook Kadodia) we made the decision that it was a deal that we'd look at. Then I had to come up here and get the deal done and obviously register him now. It wasn’t a difficult deal‚ I think it was a willing buyer‚ willing seller kind of thing.

“And although it's a loan until the end of the season‚ I think Jeremy wanted to play and obviously Sundowns wanted him to play. And I think with all the chances we missed in the last couple of games‚ we needed a goal-scorer. In the last two games‚ if you went through the stats‚ you'll see we created 40 chances and couldn't score. So we needed a type of player who could put the ball in the back of the net. And I think Jeremy will bring that to us. I think his record in South Africa is proven because he scores goals”.

“Obviously he's a bit behind everybody else but that will be to the technical department to get him ready. Perhaps for our next game but we will see when he can be available and we will take it from there.

Brockie has worked under Tinkler previously at SuperSport.

“He was keen to come‚ that was the most important for us and that he made clear. I think that him and Eric having worked together must have played a part in him wanting to come over to Maritzburg.”

Maritzburg are struggling in 14th place with two draws and two defeats at the start of the Absa Premiership season.