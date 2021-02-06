Marvellous Majoro strike rescues AmaZulu from jaws of defeat against Arrows

Lehlohonolo Majoro pulled AmaZulu FC from the jaws of defeat to help them boot their neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows out of the Nedbank Cup‚ 5-4 on penalties at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

Arrows had led from Michael Gumede’s strike for over 75 minutes when Majoro pounced in the injury time of the 90 minutes to take the game to extra time‚ where no further goals were scored.

Abafana Besithende came to this match pumped up having already beaten AmaZulu 2-0 and Maritzburg United 2-1 in the DStv Premiership‚ where they currently occupy a decent sixth position under Mandla Ncikazi’s stewardship.