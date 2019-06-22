Soccer

Nigeria's Samuel Kalu 'stable' after collapsing

22 June 2019 - 16:26 By AFP
Ojim Samuel Kalu of Nigeria and Ahmed Al Maghasi of Libya during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match between Nigeria and Libya at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Uyo, Nigeria.
Image: Segun Ogunfeyitimi/Gallo Images

Nigeria forward Samuel Kalu is in a “stable condition” after collapsing during training due to dehydration, the Egyptian Football Association said, amid a sweltering start to the Africa Cup of Nations.

“The health situation of Nigeria’s player Samuel Kalu is stable after undergoing the necessary medical tests following his fall during his team’s training due to a heart muscle failure,” the Egyptian FA wrote in a statement.

The Bordeaux player was suffering from “dehydration after losing a large quantity of fluids” on Friday, it added, before stating that Kalu “is in a stable condition and can play” against Burundi in Alexandria on Saturday.

It is the first time the tournament is being played across June and July, with temperatures in Egypt expected to hover between 35 and 38 Celsius (95-100.4 Fahrenheit) over the next month.

All matches will feature three-minute heat breaks, taken in the 30th and 70th minute, due to the extreme heat with water and cold towels provided for players and officials.

