Nodada and Fielies heading to Chiefs? Comitis says he’s also heard the rumours

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has denied Thabo Nodada and Taariq Fielies will be the next two signing announcements made by Kaizer Chiefs.

Comitis said he has not had any official interest expressed to him by Chiefs, who swooped for Bafana star Keagan Dolly and defensive midfielder Cole Alexander on Tuesday, for the services of midfielder Nodada and centre back Fielies.

Both players are regularly linked to big clubs in Gauteng, and at 26 (Nodada) and 28 (Fielies) years of age, this season would seem the opportune time for big career moves.

Chiefs have widely been reported to be interested in Nodada for some time. He has been also been linked to AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.